Protest staged in Madurai urging Centre, State to secure release of fishermen imprisoned in Bahrain

The Tamil Fishermen Federation (Tamil Meenavar Kootamaipu), political outfits and family members of 28 fishermen who are languishing in a prison in Bahrain staged a protest in Madurai on Thursday urging the Central and State governments to take necessary steps to secure the release of the fishermen.

Federation president A. Rajini, advocate, said the 28 fishermen who were engaged in deep sea fishing near the Iranian waters were arrested and remanded in judicial custody in Bahrain. Urging the authorities to take steps to secure them, she said the fishing and livelihood rights of the fishermen should be protected.

The family members of the 28 fishermen from Tirunelveli district were participating in the protest in order to bring the issue to the notice of the authorities, she said. Pointing out to similar such incidents, Ms. Rajini said that recently fishermen from Rameswaram were targeted by the Sri Lankan authorities.

She said that the fishermen were being targeted by the Sri Lankan authorities and this not only ended in arrests and imposition of heavy fines, but also in the nationalisation of seized boats. Earlier, the fishermen were being released following the intervention of the Indian authorities and the boats were also returned to them. However, with the nationalisation of these boats, it has impacted the livelihood of the fishermen, she said.

In order to stop the harassment and the assault on the fishermen, a political solution should be worked out between India and Sri Lanka. The grievances of the fisherfolk were not being heard by the authorities because they had no political representation, be it in the Assembly or in the Parliament, she said, adding that there was a need for a separate constituency for the fisherfolk.

President of the All India Fishermen wing of the Congress Armstrong Fernando condemned the Centre for not taking necessary steps to secure the release of the fishermen. He said that the same urgency was not shown when it came to securing the release of fishermen from Gujarat.

The protesters attempted to enter Madurai Railway Junction in order to stage a rail roko. However, the police personnel deployed at the venue detained them.

