Protest staged against Modi for his remarks in Odisha

Updated - May 30, 2024 08:13 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 08:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Thanthai Periyar Drvidar Kazhagam and other organisatons stage a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu, in Madurai on Thursdayi. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam along with parties and organsations such as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, Aadhi Tamilar Peravai staged a protest here on Thursday condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu.

Making note of the comments made by Mr. Modi and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah about Tamils during the Lok Sabha election campaign in Odisha, they said the BJP leader made a derogatory statement that the keys of the temple of Puri Jagannath had gone to Tamil Nadu implying that the bureaucrat from Tamil Nadu was part of it.

The comments were insensitive and offensive, as it suggested that Tamils were thieves. They also condemned Mr. Modi’s visit to Kanniyakumari for meditation, “as it is against the Model Code of Conduct which is in place till June 5 - till the election results are declared.”

K. Ramakrishnan, a TPDK functionary, said Mr. Modi’s comment on Puri Jagannath’s keys being in Tamil Nadu is a suggestive remark about the popularity of V.K. Pandian, a member of Biju Janata Dal and a Tamilian. In effect, the comments only how how popular Mr. Pandian was in in Odisha. The Prime Minister was inciting the people of Odisha against the Tamils through such comments.

Mr. Amit Shah had been also spreading rumours during his electoral campaigns by suggesting that North Indians were ill-treated and discriminated in Tamil Nadu.

