ADVERTISEMENT

Protest staged against Governor

January 10, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi staging a demonstration in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office here condemning the actions of Governor R.N. Ravi in Assembly on Monday.

Its propaganda secretary Durai Sampath charged that the Governor was acting like a leader of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the State.

“His actions disrespect the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu. He is intruding in the development of the State in various spheres, including education,” he said.

The protestors raised slogans demanding Mr. Ravi to step down from the official post.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US