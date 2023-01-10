HamberMenu
Protest staged against Governor

January 10, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi staging a demonstration in Dindigul on Tuesday.

Members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi staging a demonstration in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office here condemning the actions of Governor R.N. Ravi in Assembly on Monday.

Its propaganda secretary Durai Sampath charged that the Governor was acting like a leader of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the State.

“His actions disrespect the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu. He is intruding in the development of the State in various spheres, including education,” he said.

The protestors raised slogans demanding Mr. Ravi to step down from the official post.

