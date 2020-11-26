Protest staged against gas pipeline project

Villgers stage a protest in Cumbur near Karungalagudi on Thursday.

Madurai

26 November 2020 21:51 IST

A section of villagers and farmers of Cumbur near Karungalakudi staged a protest at Alangampatti on Thursday seeking the district administration to conduct a special gram sabha meeting to discuss the gas pipeline laying project in their village

The villagers said they were opposed to laying underground gas pipeline in their farmlands. Stating that several accidents were reported due to the gas pipeline in which the farm lands were severely affected.

They had also prevented Indian Oil Corporation officials from digging up their farm lands for laying the pipeline earlier this month.

At a meeting held on November 17, the farmers insisted that a special gram sabha meeting should be held in their village to discuss the issue. “However, a public hearing was held at the distant Vellaripatti. We have decided not to participate in the public hearing, but to discuss the issue only at a special gram sabha meeting,” said a youth, Selvaraj.

The villagers said they would take up the issue with the district administration and elected representatives.