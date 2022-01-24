Protest staged against compulsory COVID vaccination

People’s Federation against Compulsory Vaccination staged a demonstration here on Monday protesting against the government forcing people to compulsorily get COVID vaccine.

Citing the affidavit filed by the Centre in the Supreme Court which said that the government was not forcing anyone to get themselves compulsorily vaccinated, the federation said that the union government should give up its present policy on vaccination which was against the Constitution of India.

School and college students should not be forced to get the jab which was against the rights of an individual.

The government cannot snatch the basic rights and welfare schemes from the people in the name of compulsory vaccination.

Vaccination should not be made mandatory for visiting public places, government offices, places of worship, theatres, using domestic flights and trains.

Vaccination should not be made compulsory based on various diseases.The government should not create a ‘modern untouchability’ by discriminating against people who have not vaccinated.The federation also sought compensation for side effects caused by COVID vaccines like loss of life and damage to human organs.

The government should ensure that other forms of medicines should be given equal opportunity in treating COVID-19 patients.