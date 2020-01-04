Protest staged against CAA and NRC

The Madurai district Muslim Aikkiya Jamath organised a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Melur bus stand on Friday.

A large number of persons including district-level office-bearers of various political parties took part in the protest.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan participated in the agitation and voiced his concern over the Act. He said the BJP-led Central government did not pay heed to any concern raised by other party MPs in the Parliament.

“Had the government asked people’s opinion before passing the law, there would have been no such protest. As the movement is gaining momentum, the BJP seems to be retracting its decision,” he said.

He clarified that the protest was set rolling by students and not by any religious group.

“It’s a fight for the nation and its people and not for any particular religion or sect,” he added.

A similar protest was held in Ramanathapuram.

Members of the Ramanathapuram District Muslim Aikkiya Jamath gathered near the new bus stand and raised slogans against the BJP, the Central and State governments.

They said that the Act should be withdrawn immediately. Later, a public meeting was held.

Tiruvadanai MLA S. Karunas, Ramanathapuram MP K. Navas Kani and Muthukulathur MLA Malaysia S. Pandian took part in the protest and voiced their opinion against the Act.

District treasurer of the Jamath Abdul Nabi said the protest had attracted people from non-Muslim communities also thus indicating that the fight against CAA and NRC was also a fight to save democracy and safeguard secular ideals of the constitution of the country.