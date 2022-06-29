Protest staged against Agnipath scheme

The centre has shattered the dreams of the youth of joining the armed forces by introducing Agnipath scheme, said Southern Railway mazdoor Union Madurai divisional secretary J. M. Rafi.

He was addressing the Union members who had a protest organised against Agnipath here on Wednesday.

Stating that lots of youth had nurtured the dream of serving the nation by joining the armed forces. the Agnipath scheme that offers defence service only for four years will ruin the livelihood of youth who come out of the defence forces. Pointing to the Centre's promise that the Agniveers would be given priority in government jobs , Mr Rafi said that there was no guarantee for the government to fullfill this promise. If such privatisation move was allowed in Defence it would slowly take away all government jobs, he warned. Assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar was present