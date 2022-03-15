Protest seeking release of fishermen arrested by SL Navy

Protesters also demand action against big vessels indulging in coastal fishing

Members of Kadal Thozhilalar Sangam, affiliated to the CITU, staging a demonstration on Thondi seashore in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday.

Country craft fishermen staged a demonstration at Thondi in Ramanathapuram district pressing for early release of six Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy and 20 country boats seized by it.

The fishermen, belonging to Sea Labourers Association, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, said Sri Lankan Navy arrested six fishermen from Nambuthali on February 18. Besides seeking their early release, the fishermen demanded that 20 country boats in possession of the Sri Lankan government should be released.

Complaining that fishermen from Nagapattinam and Karaikkal were disrupting fishing activities in the Palk Straits, they said their big fishing vessels that should take up only deep-sea fishing were entering coastal areas. They were also using banned fishing nets.

"They should not carry out fishing within five nautical miles from the shore. But, they were fishing even within 200 metres of the shore and the officials were not taking action against them," said Association district secretary M. Karunamoorthi, who led the protest.

The protesters sought cancellation of licences of the mechanised boats and their seizure.

The fishermen stood in knee-deep seawater and raised slogans. Association president S.K. Ganesan, CITU Ramanathapuram district secretary M. Sivaji and State general secretary of Fishing Labourers Federation S. Antony were among those who participated in the protest.