Protest over price rise, joblessness: 1,300 CPI (M) cadre held in Virudhunagar district

September 07, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau
A section of CPI (M) cadre who staged a protest in Virudhunagar on Thursday.

A section of CPI (M) cadre who staged a protest in Virudhunagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Over 1,300 cadres of Communist Party of India (Marxist) were arrested when they tried to lay siege to Central Government offices protesting against the increase in unemployment rate and rise in prices of essential commodities, at seven places in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

The protest was led by party State committee member Noor Mohammed in Virudhunagar.

Party Virudhunagar district secretary, K. Arjunan, led the protest in Srivilliputtur.

He said that price of several food grains and condiments have increased a lot in the last few months. “Traders here complain that this price rise was due to artificial demand created by big traders who have hoarded the essential goods,” he said.

The prices of some of the condiments have almost doubled. Similarly, unemployment was on the rise in the country.

“Earlier, very few youth used to say that they were taking up any small work coming their way. But, most of the youth were facing this plight these days. The number of jobs of permanent nature has been dwindling due to the wrong economic policies of the Centre,” he complained.

Even the spinning mills in Srivilliputtur and Rajapalayam regions were forcing additional holidays for workers due to high price of cotton.

“While the price of cotton was going up, the price of yarn has come down. This has forced the spinning mills to close down on many days,” he added.

