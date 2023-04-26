Protest demands fixing of minimum wages

April 26, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Members of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the trade union arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), staged a protest demanding to fix minimum wages for workers among other demands in front of the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Led by its district president K.A. Babu Lal, the protestors raised slogans to provide social security cover for the entire workforce across the nation, including self-employed and agricultural workers. They also insisted on abolishing the contract labour system.

“Our demands are the resolutions passed in the 20th national conference of the BMS held between April 7 and 9 in Bihar. The Union must draft the Labour Codes keeping in mind the well-being of the last worker in the country,” said Mr Lal.

He added that the minimum wages per month for workers must be fixed at ₹18,500. “The workers must not be let to suffer in the rising prices of essential commodities. We have been pressing this for the past five years,” he said.

Further, the protestors demanded repealing the Bill that was passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly recently, allowing the working hours to be increased from eight hours to 12 hours in factories.

State vice president Thirumalai Samy, district general secretary K. Venkat Ragavan and others were present.