Protest demands arrest of police official

Madurai
Members of All India Democratic Women's Association, Students Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation of India staged a demonstration outside the Collectorate here on Friday demanding the arrest of former Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das in an alleged sexual harassment case.
A woman IPS officer had levelled a sexual harassment allegation against Mr. Das.
The protesters held placards and raised slogans against the government.
AIDWA District Secretary (urban) R. Sasikala said that although an FIR was filed against Mr. Das, he has not been arrested yet. "But, this would not have been the case for a common man who would have been immediately arrested after an FIR was filed against him," she said.
This incident highlighted how the safety of even the top-ranked woman police personnel was at stake, said Ms. Sasikala.
The protesters were arrested and detained by police in a marriage hall. They were released in the evening.
