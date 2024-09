Members of Akila Bharatha Vishwakarma Uravugal staged a protest near railway station here on Sunday condemning Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s derogatory comments against their community.

They raised slogans against Ms. Sitharaman for passing statements which offended their community members. As this had hurt their sentiment, they staged the protest which was headed by State joint secretary Kanthan.

