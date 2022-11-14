Protest by CPI (M) cadre and residents

November 14, 2022 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - DINDIGUL

CPI(M) cadre and residents on Monday planted banana plants in a large puddle near Dindigul-Tiruchi railway gate at Balakrishnapuram in Dindigul, where a bridge is under construction for many years, to highlight the plight of roads following rains.

The protesters planted over 30 banana crops in the slush along the railway gate and demanded to expedite the construction of the bridge as well as opening of the completed railway tunnel for public use. They also raised slogans against the “lackadaisical attitude” of the district administration.

Addressing media persons, former MLA and Communist Party of India (Marxists) K. Balabharathi said that it has been over seven years since the construction of the bridge began.

“Despite repeated petitioning to expedite work, our pleas have only fallen on deaf ears of the district administration, State and Union governments. Authorities of National Highways, Village panchayat or the Corporation have not paid heed to the risks surrounding the area due to delay in construction,” she said.

Owing to the recent rains, the road near Balakrishnapuram railway gate is potholed and has turned slushy, putting hundreds of commuters at great risk. The route, which badly needs attention, connects around 50 villages.

Ms. Balabharathi noted that it is with “much frustration and exhaustion” the residents have come to streets to demand for temporary arrangements such as excess water to be pumped out and the ground to be flattened out to enable safer commuting.

Member of CPI(M)’s State committee T. Ajay Gosh, CPI(M) union secretary R. Sarathkumar and others were present.