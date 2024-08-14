Protest against rape, murder of woman doctor in Kolkata

Members of Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) on Wednesday staged a protest on the premises of Madurai Medical College, condemning the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming the rape and the murder of the doctor the result of poor vigil by security personnel at the hospital, the protesters said in all government offices, entry of visitors would be allowed only after scrutiny by the guard, whereas in government hospitals anyone could enter and go around the premises freely.

“This not only scares the doctors, but also restricts the free movement of the doctors, particularly women doctors, on the hospital premises,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media, Keerthi Vasan, State secretary of the Association, said the protest which was held across the State was not only to condemn the Kolkata incident, but also to demand and ensure protection for the doctors.

“Effective steps should be taken by both the State and the Central governments to prevent such incidents in future. Doctors also have to fear for their lives at the same place where they work day and night to save the lives of patients,” he added.

Many doctors were not even aware of the Vishakha Committee which would address all forms of workplace harassment against women and the institutions should take steps to educate the students and the doctors about the existence of the grievance redress mechanism, Dr. Keerthi Vasan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.