Protest against rape, murder of woman doctor in Kolkata

Effective steps should be taken by both the State and the Central governments to prevent such incidents in future, say the protesting medicos

Published - August 14, 2024 08:59 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Postgraduate students of Madurai Medical College stage a protest on the college premises on Wednesday.

Postgraduate students of Madurai Medical College stage a protest on the college premises on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Members of Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) on Wednesday staged a protest on the premises of Madurai Medical College, condemning the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

Terming the rape and the murder of the doctor the result of poor vigil by security personnel at the hospital, the protesters said in all government offices, entry of visitors would be allowed only after scrutiny by the guard, whereas in government hospitals anyone could enter and go around the premises freely.

“This not only scares the doctors, but also restricts the free movement of the doctors, particularly women doctors, on the hospital premises,” they said.

Addressing the media, Keerthi Vasan, State secretary of the Association, said the protest which was held across the State was not only to condemn the Kolkata incident, but also to demand and ensure protection for the doctors.

“Effective steps should be taken by both the State and the Central governments to prevent such incidents in future. Doctors also have to fear for their lives at the same place where they work day and night to save the lives of patients,” he added.

Many doctors were not even aware of the Vishakha Committee which would address all forms of workplace harassment against women and the institutions should take steps to educate the students and the doctors about the existence of the grievance redress mechanism, Dr. Keerthi Vasan said.

