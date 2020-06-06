Protest against ‘racist attack’ in U.S.

Rajapalayam

06 June 2020 19:42 IST

The Tamil Nadu Movement for Right to Live of the Oppressed on Saturday staged a protest in Seithur to condemn the recent ‘racist murder’ of African-American, George Floyd, in the United States.

Led by its State vice-president P. Lingam, the demonstartion showed solidarity with the African-Americans and whites, who were jointly agitating against racial discrimination in the United States.

Mr. Lingam said American citizens were on the streets despite the threat posed by COVID-19 to put up a fight against racial discrimination.

Advertising

Advertising

The worldwide protests to uphold democratic equality showed the humaneness of the people, according to him.

The protestors demanded that the State and Central governments put strong pressure on the United States government to give up its policy of racial discrimination.