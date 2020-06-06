Madurai

Protest against ‘racist attack’ in U.S.

The Tamil Nadu Movement for Right to Live of the Oppressed on Saturday staged a protest in Seithur to condemn the recent ‘racist murder’ of African-American, George Floyd, in the United States.

Led by its State vice-president P. Lingam, the demonstartion showed solidarity with the African-Americans and whites, who were jointly agitating against racial discrimination in the United States.

Mr. Lingam said American citizens were on the streets despite the threat posed by COVID-19 to put up a fight against racial discrimination.

The worldwide protests to uphold democratic equality showed the humaneness of the people, according to him.

The protestors demanded that the State and Central governments put strong pressure on the United States government to give up its policy of racial discrimination.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 7:47:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/protest-against-racist-attack-in-us/article31767834.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY