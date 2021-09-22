Protest against proposed acquisition of land for road widening

Residents stage a demonstration in Pamban on Wednesday.

22 September 2021 20:33 IST

Ramanathapuram

Scores of villagers from Pamban village panchayat staged a demonstration at Pamban on Wednesday protesting against the proposed acquisition of land in their village for widening the Ramanathapuram-Rameswaram highway.

The villagers said that acquiring their houses and land for the proposed four-way project would badly hit their livelihood.

“We have submitted our objections to the first notice for acquisition issued to the landowners. However, again a second notice has been served to the people. The officials are not bothered about the livelihood of people,” said former president of Pamban panchayat, Patrick.

He said that the land along the existing highway was the small holdings of the people which they had got through their sweat over the years.

The people said that they had given alternative routes for the fourway road so that it did not affect their dwellings.

The protestors said that they would intensify their protest if the officials went ahead with their proposal.