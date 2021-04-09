Protest against proposal to demolish VOC Market for reconstruction

Traders having their shops in VOC Market here downed shutters of their business establishments and observed fast in protest against the proposal to reconstruct the age-old market under the ‘Smart City’ programme.

As the Corporation has proposed to raze down the 100-year-old VOC Market, having 600 shops, to facilitate the reconstruction under the ‘Smart City’ programme, the traders having shops in the market are opposing the move. Against this backdrop, the Corporation pasted notices in VOC Market saying that the traders, as per the Court’s order, should move out of the market by April 10 to facilitate the reconstruction.

In protest against it, the traders closed down their shops on Friday and observed hunger strike with president of VOC Market Traders’ Association Santhanaraj presiding over the agitation, in which State deputy secretary of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peravai P. Vinayagamurthy, traders’ welfare association office-bearers Nainar, Patturaja, Shanmugaraj and others addressed.

“The Corporation’s decision will wipe-out the livelihood of over 50,000 persons directly and indirectly depending on this market. If the Corporation is still firm in its decision, we’ll surrender our Electors’ Photo Identity Card, ration card and Aadhaar card to the Collector,” the protestors said.