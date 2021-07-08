Madurai

Protest against privatisation of profit-making trains

Members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union on Thursday staged a demonstration here protesting against the Centre’s attempt to privatise profit-making express trains.

The protest was led by its divisional secretary J.M. Rafiq. He said that goods train operated by Indian Railways played a major role in ensuring uninterrupted supply of oxygen and essential goods across the country during the peak of pandemic. He wondered why the Centre should privatise such a critical part of railway operation. The union was opposed to the move by the Centre to privatise railway colony, railway stadia, railway station premises and workshops.

Opposing the attempt to render 76,000 Central government employees of 41 ordnance factories by bringing them under seven corporations, the union members condemned the invoking of Essential Defence Service Ordinance to snatch their right to strike work.

Assistant general secretary Ravichandran, assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar and secretary of Running Staff Wing Azhaguraja were among those who took part in the protest.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2021 9:53:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/protest-against-privatisation-of-profit-making-trains/article35222098.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY