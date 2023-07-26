Protest against posting of temporary nurses in Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital

July 26, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

Members of Tamil Nadu Government All Nurses Association staged a protest here on Wednesday to draw the attention of the State government with regard to posting of temporary nurses at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital.

The protesters said that the Directorate of Medical Education would create new permanent posts of nurses whenever a new government hospital in opened. The posts would be filled up by regularising the services of temporary nurses already employed by the government.

However, the government has posted 300 temporary nurses and also surrendered 60 posts of mentor (permanent) nurses working under Directorate of Public Health to the new super speciality hospital.

The nurses recruited on temporary basis by the Medical Recruitment Board were waiting for regularisation of their services with the hope that at least 200 new nurses would be recruited for the super speciality hospital.

The surrender of 60 posts of mentor nurses, who were trained to train young nurses in hospitals in rural areas, would affect services in rural hospitals, the protesters said.