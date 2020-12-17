Protest against new farm laws enters third day in Madurai

Farmers and members of Left parties staged a protest for the third consecutive day near the Collectorate here on Wednesday, in solidarity with farmers protesting in New Delhi against the recently passed farm laws.
Members of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association, Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers' Association, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and other organisations took part in the protest.
The protesters raised slogans against the Central government. They demanded that the government repeal the agriculture laws.
President of Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers' Association N. Palanichamy said that according to the laws there was no guarantee or safety assured for farmers who sign a contract with private companies.
“At present, many sugarcane farmers from Madurai district have signed a contract with private mills. However, the farmers have to fight every single time for settlement of their dues. This will be the case when farmers sign an agreement with private corporates under the laws,” he pointed out.
The customers would also be affected as private companies would procure the agricultural produce at a low cost from the farmers, but sell them at higher cost to the customers, Mr. Palanichamy added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath