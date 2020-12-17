Protest against new farm laws enters third day in Madurai

Farmers and members of Left parties staged a protest for the third consecutive day near the Collectorate here on Wednesday, in solidarity with farmers protesting in New Delhi against the recently passed farm laws.

Members of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association, Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers' Association, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and other organisations took part in the protest.

The protesters raised slogans against the Central government. They demanded that the government repeal the agriculture laws.

President of Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers' Association N. Palanichamy said that according to the laws there was no guarantee or safety assured for farmers who sign a contract with private companies.

“At present, many sugarcane farmers from Madurai district have signed a contract with private mills. However, the farmers have to fight every single time for settlement of their dues. This will be the case when farmers sign an agreement with private corporates under the laws,” he pointed out.

The customers would also be affected as private companies would procure the agricultural produce at a low cost from the farmers, but sell them at higher cost to the customers, Mr. Palanichamy added.