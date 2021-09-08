Protest against murder of woman

Cadres of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamat stage a protest in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

08 September 2021 21:52 IST

Ramanathapuram

Cadres of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamat and Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam staged separate protests here on Wednesday seeking action against the brutal murder of civil defence volunteer in Faridabad.

Alleging that the woman was gangraped and her body parts were badly mutilated, TNTJ State deputy general secretary Abudl Kareem said that the Centre had failed to ensure safety for the women in the country even after ‘statistics showed that India was not a safer place for women.’

Crime against women was on the rise and the Faridabad incident had brought shame to the country, he said.

The plight of the civil defence volunteer has sent shock among women. Mr. Kareem lashed out at the Centre as the perpetrators of the crime were yet to be brought to book.

District president, Mohammed Ayub Khan, and secretary Arifkhan were among those who were present.

TMMK cadres also staged a massive protest where State office-bearers S Salimullakhan, M. Sathik Batcha and district functionaries M. Sherif, S. Mohammed Iqbal and M. Pattani Meeran took part.