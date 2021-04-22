Protest against move to ban entry of tourists into Kodaikanal

Shopkeepers and traders stage dharna in Kodaikanal on Thursday.

Madurai

22 April 2021 20:15 IST

Decision will affect livelihood of people in hill station: traders

Shops and commercial establishments on Thursday downed shutters in Kodaikanal in protest against the State government’s decision to ban entry of tourists into the hill station in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the State.

Members of trade bodies said the people of Kodaikanal were dependent on tourism for their livelihood. They had already suffered financially from the impact of the nationwide lockdown imposed last year.

Instead of a total ban on entry of tourists, their number could be regulated with strict adherence to mandatory COVID-19 guidelines. The stakeholders and tourists would abide by the rules, said S. Abdul Gani Raja of Kodaikanal Hotels and Resort Owners Association.

Echoing him, S.N.S. Raja Mohammed of Kodaikanal Traders Association said the ban would push the people further into financial crisis as they were dependent on tourism for livelihood.

The members began the day-long protest at 10 a.m. Various government officials met them. The protesters agreed to temporarily call off the protest after the officials told them that their demand would be looked into.

The authorities assured members of the trade bodies that the plight of the people would be brought to the notice of higher officials and a decision taken in this regard. The members called off the protest at 5 p.m.

