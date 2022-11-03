Protest against misrepresentation of name of residential area

The Hindu Bureau
November 03, 2022 20:23 IST

Sattur

Black flags were hoisted in over 30 houses in Pandian Nagar under Mettamalai panchayat near here on Thursday in protest against the attempt to rename the residential area as Ambedkar Nagar.

The residents said that they had been living in the area for the few years and all their documents including Aadhar, ration card, electricity connection, property tax receipts had identified their residential area as Pandian Nagar. However, while taking up a road work in Pandian Nagar, the notice board providing details about the road work had named the area as Ambedkar Nagar.

The residents wondered why the name of the their area should be changed without any reason and their knowledge. After taking up the issue with the union officials on Wednesday, they hoisted black flags as a mark of their protest.

Consequently, the panchayat president, Parthasarthy, gave an assurance in writing that the name of Pandian Nagar would remain the same and it would not be changed. Later, the residents removed the flags.

