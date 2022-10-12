Protest against hike in power tariff

Staff Reporter October 12, 2022 20:43 IST

Staff Reporter October 12, 2022 20:43 IST

Cadre of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) staged a protest against the hike in power tariff here on Wednesday.

They charged that the electricity tariff has been hiked without keeping in mind the welfare of the people which will be a burden to the poor. They raised slogans against the “anti-people policies of the ruling party” and demanded immediate roll back of the hike.

They demanded the DMK government to provide the monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to women head of families, reduce the prices of fuel and not to drop the schemes extended during the rule of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. They also demanded rollback of the hike in property tax.

Earlier, a large number of volunteers took out a procession from Kamarajar statue to the clock tower.