Madurai

Protest against Electricity Bill in Madurai

Members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board stage a demonstration in Madurai on Monday.

Members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board stage a demonstration in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board staged a protest here on Monday condemning the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022. It was tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The Tangedco employees said it would pave the way for privatisation and affect farmers and the general public. There would be no subsidies. The members demanded that the Bill be withdrawn.


