Protest against Electricity Bill in Madurai
The members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board staged a protest here on Monday condemning the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022. It was tabled in Parliament on Monday.
The Tangedco employees said it would pave the way for privatisation and affect farmers and the general public. There would be no subsidies. The members demanded that the Bill be withdrawn.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.