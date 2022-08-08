Madurai

Protest against Electricity Amendment Bill

Farmers staging a protest in Thoothukudi on Monday.
Special CorrespondentAugust 08, 2022 21:10 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 21:10 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Condemning the tabling of Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 tabled in the Parliament, the Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam members staged demonstration here on Monday and burnt the copies of the Bill.

 Raising slogans against the move, the protestors burnt the copies of the Bill in the agitation organized in front of Ambedkar Statue on Palayamkottai Road.

 The protesting farmers said the Bill, which would pave way for privatization of State electricity boards, would result in sharp increase in the power tariff besides undermining the free power for agriculture being followed in Tamil Nadu.

 Similar agitation was organized by the CITU also near the Old Corporation Office.

 Besides demanding withdrawal of the Bill, the protestors urged the Centre to increase the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme to 200 days a year and hike the wages to Rs. 600 a day.

