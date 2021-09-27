Protest against Central policies in Ramnad, Dindigul and Sivaganga

Protesting against the Union government for its anti-farmers’ policies and labour laws, which were ‘draconian’ in nature, the opposition parties, including the DMK, CPI (M), CPI and MDMK, trade unions and farmers’ federations participated in rail blockade and road roko in Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Sivaganga and other towns on Monday.

Police arrested thousands of agitators from the venues and released them by evening.

The CPI (M) members staged a demonstration in front of the railway station. As they insisted on blocking the passenger train, wordy altercation between some of the agitators and police officers led to uneasy moments. However, the police force deployed ensured that there was no disruption of any train.

Later, the agitators resorted to road blockade near the bus stand. The agitation was held in 11 different locations including Paramakudi, Kamudi. Police said that 660 people were arrested.

In Sivaganga district, 646 persons were arrested from 13 different locations, when the demonstrators squatted on roads.

CPI(M) district secretary Veerapandi, CPI district secretary Kannagi and ex-MLA Gunasekaran, among others, led the demonstration. In Sivaganga Town, shops downed shutters extending support to the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi.

Police said agitations were held in Tirupathur, Kalayarkoil, Devakottai and other towns.

In Dindigul district, LPF State president M. Basheer Ahamed presided over the demonstration in which over 1,200 people participated. Among others, the DMK, CITU, AITUC and Makkal Neethi Maiam took part.

State vice-president K. Mohamed Ali of Farmers’ Federation spoke about the demerits of the three agriculture laws passed by the Union government.

The CPI (M) members demanded that the Centre drop the amendments to labour laws as most of them benefited only the employers, and the employees were pushed to insecure spot.