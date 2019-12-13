Protest against CAB

MADURAI
Members of various political outfits staged protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), here on Friday. Cadre of Social Democratic Party of India, staged a demonstration on West Veli Street. They raised slogans against the Central government and the CAB, stating that the bill was against the religious minorities.
Members of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam staged a demonstration at Tamukkam and attempted to burn the copies of the bill, which was averted by the police. Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath organised a protest at Chinnakadai Street. The police arrested them. All the arrested were released later.
