Protest against 5% GST on rice bags: Rice hulling mills fall silent in southern districts 

Condemning the Union Government’s decision to slap 5 per cent Goods and Service Tax (GST) on rice bags, the hulling mills in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts struck work on Saturday in protest against the move.

Consequently, over a lakh workers were affected due to this protest.

“Since this callous decision by the Union Finance Ministry will have far-reaching consequences on the rice mill owners, workers and the consumers, the Centre should withdraw this move,” said T. P. V. Vaikundaraja, president of Alangulam Area Rice Mill Owners’ Association, the region housing more number of rice mills.

He said the Ministry of Food Safety has laid down tough quality control measures while processing paddy and packing it in the bags as rice is the staple food of Indians notwithstanding their social and economic status. The rice mills which are scrupulously following these norms are taking extreme care while packing the rice after the paddy procured from various parts of Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring States is hulled.

Even though a small section of the consumers is relying upon the rice being sold in the public distribution system, most of the families, hotels and restaurants across the country are buying the 100 Kg or 25 Kg rice bags from wholesale or retail shops according to their convenience and affordability. The slapping of 5 per cent GST on these rice bags will considerably jack-up the cost which will have instant painful impact on the consumer.

“The rice mill owners have to invest heavily for establishing rice mills with modern safety and quality features being prescribed by the Centre and for following these quality norms for ensuring the cleanliness of the food grain we handle. We’ve happily accepted this cost escalation as the consumers’ wellbeing is paramount for us. However, bringing the food grain under the ambit of GST is unacceptable as it will burden directly the consumers while indirectly affecting the rice mill owners and the workers getting direct and indirect employment. The Centre should realize the pain the common consumer will suffer from this move,” Mr. Vaikundaraja said.

Following the strike call made by the association, the rice hulling mills across the State struck work on Saturday in protest against this move and all the rice mills in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, complying with this decision, fell silent on Saturday, he said.

“If the Union Government prefers to ignore the genuine demand of the rice mill owners and the consumers’ welfare, we’ve decided to start indefinite strike to press our demand,” Mr. Vaikundaraja said.

President of Tirunelveli and Tenaksi Rice Mill Owners and Paddy and Rice Traders’ Association S. Anbazhagan also said no rice mill in these two districts functioned on Saturday in view of the agitation.