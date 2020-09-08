Workers stage protest

08 September 2020 19:03 IST

Representatives of workers from State-run Transport Corporation Employees Cooperative Credit Societies and Credit stores in Madurai and Dindigul region staged a protest against the two wings for irregularities in maintaining loan accounts here on Tuesday.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions general secretary A. Kanankasundar said that loans to the tune of ₹42 crore which were repaid by employees to the societies and stores were yet to be credited to the society’s accounts.

Usually, TNSTC employees who wish to get loans from the State can do so from these societies. The societies would deduct the money every month from the employee’s salary. In Madurai district alone, a total of ₹30 crore has been repaid in over two years. But it is yet to reflect in the society’s books, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

They said they were hopeful of recovery of the amount in the society’s accounts after discussion with senior officials of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation.