Protect trees while carrying out civil works: HC

July 08, 2022 23:11 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the authorities to ensure protection to trees while carrying out civil works on Tallakulam-Alagarkoil Road.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan passed the order on a petition filed by an advocate clerk, P. Palani Kumar of Melur. The petitioner said there were fully grown trees on both sides of the road. The footpath was dug up without following any safety measures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The authorities were going to cover the footpath with concrete without giving any space or scope for the trees to get water. This would affect well-grown trees. He said when he was travelling on the road on July 7, a tree fell on him and he sustained injuries.

He said this was due to the haphazard manner in which the footpath was dug up. There was no proper inspection or monitoring by the authorities, he said.

He sought a direction to the authorities to protect the trees on both sides of the road and pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh to him for the injuries he sustained due to the negligence of the authorities. The case was adjourned till July 14.