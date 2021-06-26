‘Protect pregnant women from possible third wave’

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has appealed to the Union government to administer vaccine to pregnant women and lactating mothers to protect them against the possible third wave of COVID-19.

As per available data, though the two vaccines used in India were found to be safe for pregnant women, the government should consider Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for vaccinating for them due to their advantages. “Evidences have shown that the both vaccines prevented preterm births with better birth outcomes,” he said in a memorandum addressed to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Stating that more pregnant women were infected with the COVID-19 during the second and third trimesters, he suggested that vaccination should be done by the end of first trimester.

Stating that most of the scientists around the world had warned the onset of the third wave in India by mid- September, he said that mass and speedy vaccination drive was the only option in hand.