Proposed new drinking water scheme will benefit 503 villages in Tamil Nadu

July 02, 2022 05:45 IST

A drinking water scheme that will benefit 503 villages in the district has been prepared on an outlay of Rs. 1,140, Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periyakaruppan has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday after inspecting a few development works and holding a review meeting at the Collectorate, Mr. Periyakaruppan said the State Government, according highest priority for strengthening basic infrastructure facilities in rural areas like drinking water, road, public health, sanitation, street lights etc., had prepared a drinking water scheme on an outlay of Rs. 1,140 crore for benefiting 503 villages of Thoothukudi district.

Moreover, another scheme for benefiting the villages of Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts was also in the making.

As Rs. 190 crore had been allotted during the current fiscal, 145 ‘samaththuvapuram’ (egalitarian colonies) would be renovated besides establishing new such residential areas. Since the previous government did not open 5 ‘samaththuvapuram’ even after the construction was completed, the present government opened a ‘samaththuvapuram’ each in Villupuram and Sivaganga districts while the remaining three would be opened soon after the houses in these colonies were renovated, Mr. Periyakaruppan said.

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan, Rural Development Commissioner Daresh Ahmed, Managing Director Divyadharshini, District Collector K. Senthil Raj Additional Collector Saravanan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy MLAs Oorvasi S. Amirtharaj, G.V. Markandeyan and M.C. Shanmugaiah were present.