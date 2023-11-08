Proposal to lay road to connect Murugankurichi – South Bypass Road becomes reality

November 08, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The long-pending of demand for laying a new road to connect the road in front of Nehru Auditorium in Murugankurichi and the South Bypass Road via the uncultivated lands to assuage the vehicular traffic along the Thiruvananthapuram High Road is all set become a reality as the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Petition Committee members visited the spot where this new road is coming up.

Led by Chairman of the Committee Govi. Chezhiyan, the members visited the spot near Rose Mary Hospital on South Bypass Road along with District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan and Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao on Wednesday.

Since the existing decades-old 2-lane Thiruvananthapuram Road connecting Vannarpet and Palayamkottai bus-stand is struggling to handle the ever-growing vehicular traffic, it was decided to lay a new road via the uncultivated lands between Nehru Auditorium near Government Siddha Medical College and the South Bypass Road. If this new road is laid, a sizable portion of the vehicles going from Palayamkottai to District Collectorate or Tirunelveli Junction may use this road.

When Tirunelveli Corporation took the initiative four years ago, most of the owners of these uncultivated lands were ready to give a portion of their lands for this project as these lands, which hitherto do not have proper connecting path, would get 100-feet-wide road. Naturally, the value of these lands would skyrocket once the road is laid. However, the proposal was put in cold storage for no reason.

Following the petitions from the public, mostly from the owners of the lands, the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Petitions Committee members inspected the spot near Rose Mary Hospital on the South Bypass Road. They asked the officials to take the proposal to the next level.

Since the residents of Ilango Nagar on the North Bypass Road had submitted petitions to the Committee seeking underground drainage scheme in their area, the Committee visited this residential colony and met the petitioners.

“We’ve told the Corporation officials to explore the possibilities of executing underground drainage in your area,” Mr. Chezhiyan informed the residents.

When the Committee visited the Super Specialty Block of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, the members interacted with the patients in the men’s ward and in the cardiology section.

On the petition seeking the removal of the thorny bushes grown inside a small irrigation tank near Gangaikondan, the Committee members, while visiting the spot, assured the petitioner that the wild growth inside the waterbody would be auctioned for removal before April next year.

The Committee also inspected the primary health centre at Maanur to examine the possibilities of upgrading it into 30-bedded hospital and the ongoing construction of the buildings for the Government Arts and Science College at Maanur.

The Committee convened a meeting at the Collectorate in the evening to review the number of petitions pending with the officials and the petitions cleared.

District Revenue Officer M. Suganya was present.