Proposal to annex a few village panchayats with town panchayats of Kanniyakumari district shelved, says Minister

January 16, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj and Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar have assured that a proposal to annex some of the village panchayats in the district with the adjacent town panchayats will not be implemented in the district.

Holding a discussion with a few local body representatives in the presence of Mr. Sridhar on Tuesday, Mr. Mano Thangaraj said the Tamil Nadu Government had proposed to upgrade the rural local bodies by annexing a few village panchayats with the nearby town panchayats or upgrading a few town panchayats as the term of these rural local bodies would end in December 2024. This proposal would be translated into action only after holding detailed discussions with the officials and the stakeholders concerned, the government announced in the Assembly.

Following this decision, the Keezhkulam Grade II town panchayat had been upgraded as Grade I town panchayat and the Unnamalaikkadai Grade I has obtained Selection Grade status based on their performance. The Aralvaimozhi Selection Grade Town Panchayat has been given Special Grade Town Panchayat.

Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu Urban Administration Department has sought the list of village panchayats to be merged with the nearby town panchayats, which has triggered wild opposition from the public living in these village panchayats in Kanniyakumari district.

“Hence, the heads of 20 village panchayats, who are against this proposal, had a discussion with me and the Collector. When the Collector discussed this issue with the Director of Town Panchayats and explained to him the opposition in the rural local bodies for the annexure proposal, he was informed that the government had decided to keep in abeyance the proposal as for as Kanniyakumari district is concerned. While Thiruvannamalai district has 860 village panchayats, Kanniyakumari has only 95 village panchayats. Hence, the proposal will not be carried forward in Kanniyakumari district,” Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.

He also said that he had spoken to Minister I. Periyasamy and the officials concerned to convey the sentiments of the rural local body representatives and the public.

“I’ve told them that the proposal would catalyse urbanization which is not conducive for a district like Kanniyakumari. They have, hence, assured that the government will not take any decision, which will affect the public interest,” Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.

It may be recalled that Congress MLA S. Rajesh Kumar of Killiyoor constituency recently staged an agitation against this proposal of annexing a few village panchayats in his Assembly segment with the adjacent town panchayats.

