Proposal made to upgrade Thondi PHC into Government Hospital, HC told

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 07, 2022 19:48 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has been informed that a proposal has been made to upgrade the Primary Health Centre at Thondi in Ramanathapuram district into a Government Hospital.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathyanarayana Prasad were told by the State that the proposal for upgrading the Primary Health Centre in Thondi into a Government Hospital was sent to the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Kalanthat Ashik Ahamed of Ramanathapuram district who had sought a direction to the authorities to improve the facilities at the Primary Health Centre at Thondi. The petitioner said that it should be developed into a secondary level health care facility.

The State said that such an upgradation is purely the policy decision of the government. Taking cognisance of the submissions made in the case, the court closed the petition.

