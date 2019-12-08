Proposal for IVF treatment facility discussed

MADURAI

In order to address the issue of infertility and provide accessible in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment to people from across economic classes, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here is planning to send a proposal to the Tamil Nadu government for establishing an IVF treatment facility.

A senior GRH official said during a recent meeting held by Health Secretary Beela Rajesh in Chennai, the possibility of establishing this facility in Chennai and Madurai was discussed.

N. Sumathi, Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Madurai Medical College, said their department had submitted a similar proposal over a year ago. “We are resending the file and trying to identify space for establishing this facility,” she said.

She said they would need a separate IVF lab, high-powered microscopes, facility for preservation of ovum, high-tech scan centres and separate sterile theatres, which could be established on an isolated floor. “We require a minimum of ₹50 lakh for the facility,” she said.

GRH Dean J. Sangumani said this facility would address the parity in access to treatment. “Private players charge heavily for the treatment and there is mushrooming of clinics without adequate facilities. To counter this, we need a government facility. We will send our proposal soon,” he said.