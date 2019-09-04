Proposal for bone bank at GRH remains elusive

MADURAI

Proposal for the construction of a bone bank at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) remains stagnant as the Tamil Nadu government is yet to take steps towards its establishment, claim doctors.

Head of the Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology R. Arivasan said that a proposal was sent about four months ago to ensure that bones from cadavers are harvested, preserved, stored and utilised for victims who are desperately in need.

Former HoD of the same department V. Pugazhendhi added that another such proposal was sent in 2018 before he retired for a total of ₹2 crore. “There is a definite need for such an infrastructure in Madurai. When such a bank is already available in Chennai, I wonder why the government is not in a position to sanction it for Madurai,” he said.

Dr. Arivasan said that bone banks need enough doctors to ensure that the facility runs smoothly. “Over the last couple of years, there has been a severe rise in the total number of trauma cases as a result of road traffic accidents. Earlier, there would only be around four or five surgeries a day. The numbers have now risen to 20,” doctor said.

“Usually, we take bones from other parts of the body to affix them in patients of trauma cases. When we use harvested bones, they need to be sterilised properly to ensure that infections do not pass. To ensure this, we also need a good number of trained staff,” he said.

The doctor said that efforts are being made to scout for a location within the new wing at the Trauma Care Centre. They are also taking into account any recurring expenditures.

Dean K. Vanitha said she was awaiting allotment of funds and guidelines on establishment of the bone bank from the State government. “We will implement it as soon as we get the word,” she said.