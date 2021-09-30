Madurai

Property returned to aged couple

A gift settlement issued by aged parents to one of their sons, who failed to take care of them, was cancelled by Ramanathapuram district administration.

Subukani Begam of R.S. Mangalam complained to Ramanathapuram Collector J.U. Chandrakala that her second son had deserted them after taking their property through a gift settlement. She appealed to the Collector to order cancellation of the deed. Based on the Collector’s instruction, the Social Welfare Officer and the R.S. Mangalam Tahsildar inquired into the complaint. Based on their report, the Revenue Divisional Officer, Ramanathapuram, who heads the tribunal under Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, ordered the gift settlement invalid.

The Collector handed over the order to Ms. Begam and her husband Saukat Ali.


Comments
