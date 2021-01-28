Property row leads to woman’s murder

Madurai

28 January 2021 20:06 IST

A 55-year-old woman, M. Kaathun Beevi of Perungudi, was beaten to death by her relatives over a property dispute.

Police said the woman had put up a thatched roof shed on a piece of land, belonging to her father, adjacent to her house. The woman and her husband had been living there for the past 15 days. Her relatives, who already had a dispute with her over the land, had picked up a quarrel with her.

Later, her brothers K. Umar Farook, Ibrahimsha and Mehaboob Batcha assaulted her on Tuesday afternoon. After she was stabbed with a sharp weapon, the woman fell down and collapsed. She was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital where she succumbed to injuries the next day.

The Perungudi police have booked all the brothers, their mother, Raja Beevi, for murder.