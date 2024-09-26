Property Expo in Tirunelveli to begin on Friday (September 27)

The Tirunelveli District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which organised its maiden ‘Wedding Expo’ in February last, is all set to organise its 3-day ‘Property Expo’ in Tirunelveli Trade Centre at the Exhibition Ground here from Friday (September 27).

Apart from properties, the exhibition will also feature attractive container houses, jewellery exhibition and display of 2 and 3-wheeler electric vehicles.

According to Gunasingh Chelladurai, president of the 75-year-old Tirunelveli District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, more than 40 DTCP approved land promoters, apartment builders, banks and financial institutions, villa promoters, architects and interior designers, landscaping and gardening professionals, domestic and commercial solar power system manufacturers and dealers, etc. will display their products in the exhibition.

Moreover, watches, household furniture, electrical components, switches, paints etc. will also be on display.

Commissioner of Tirunelveli Corproation N. O. Sukhaputra will inaugurate the expo, which will be open between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Renowned builder and Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan and Regional Manager of State Bank of India, Tirunelveli V. Guruswamy will participate in the inaugural function.

Since the Corporation has created a lot of office and commercial spaces in its buildings built recently under the Smart City Mission, the urban civic body will also have a stall in the expo to provide information about these spaces to the traders.

“Visitors, who will get attractive prizes by lot, can get any solution for their home under one roof. As part of this exhibition, we’ve requested the exhibitors to give exciting offers to visitors who finalise their deals at the expo,” Mr. Gunasingh said.