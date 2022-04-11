Properties of ganja peddlers, kin seized

April 11, 2022 19:59 IST

Madurai district police also freeze their bank accounts

As part Operation Ganja Vettai 2.0 launched by the Tamil Nadu Police, Madurai district police have intensified action against ganja peddlers and their relatives by “seizing illegally acquired properties and freezing their bank accounts”.

As instructed by Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg, Madurai Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran raided the houses of seven accused near Tirumangalam and seized 322 kg of ganja on March 24. They were booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The police also raided the houses of their relatives to find out if the proceeds of the ganja smuggling/selling were used to buy movable and immovable assets in the names of the accused and their relatives.

Under the NDPS Act, the police seized 10 mobile phones, four immovable properties worth ₹56 lakh and four vehicles worth ₹16 lakh, and froze 29 bank accounts.

In a statement, the SP said efforts were made to identify and arrest some other accused and ganja sellers in this connection. Stating that stringent action would be taken against ganja peddlers, the police warned that habitual offenders arrested under the NDPS Act would be detained under the Goondas Act.