Proper protection will give public confidence to stand as witness in criminal cases, says HC

Lamenting that the Witness Protection Law is yet to get into its shape, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that it is high time the public was given the confidence to stand as witness in criminal case by providing proper witness protection.

Similarly, the falsity uttered by witnesses in the witness box, particularly when an independent witness is asked to depose in a criminal case, is not being able to be effectively handled and perjury as an offence only remains in the law book. It has never really acted as a deterring force to prevent witnesses uttering falsehood, when they are called as eyewitness in a criminal case, the court said.

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh observed that the criminal justice system depends on fair trial and independent witnesses willing to come to court to give evidence. In its absence, the criminal justice system will collapse and lead to anarchy. Courts and police should keep this in mind and build confidence in the minds of the public - that they will not be harassed or tormented if they stand as a witness in a criminal case.

An independent witness should not get the feeling that he will face hardship if he stands as a witness in a case. This hesitation must be shed and a citizen must take more responsibility to uphold the rule of law, the judges said.

The court made the observation while acquitting three men in a double murder case. It was hearing the appeal preferred by Senthil Kumar, Shenbagaraj and Gurusamy of Thoothukudi district. The trial court had sentenced them to life imprisonment. The case of the prosecution is that the three accused murdered two men due to enmity.

The judges observed that unfortunately, this was yet another case, where the Investigation Officer had goofed up the case. There are many houses in the scene of occurrence. It defies logic as to why not even a single independent witness has been examined by the prosecution. This is a sample case which highlights the predicament faced by the prosecution in proving heinous crimes.

The prosecution always tries to safely bring in related witnesses to ensure that they support the case of the prosecution. In other words, many times, related witnesses are swapped in the place of independent witnesses, who actually had seen the crime. Once the tutored related witnesses get exposed during the course of cross examination, the statements made by them as if they saw the crime becomes totally unacceptable and unreliable.

In the present case, it was a gruesome double murder, which had happened in a place surrounded by a crowded residential area. The prosecution witnesses are the close relatives of the deceased and who came to know about the incident subsequently. They were swapped in the place of independent witnesses.

Even though they spoke about the overt acts of the accused persons, exactly in the same manner, they got very badly exposed in the course of cross examination. As a result, their evidence as eyewitnesses became completely unreliable and the court had to necessarily acquit the accused persons from all charges in a case involving a heinous crime, the judges said.