Proper planning, execution without deviation led to textbook landing of Chandrayaan-3, says Veeramuthuvel

January 20, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

Textbook landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the exact location planned on the moon after 4 lakh km of journey was successful due to charting out a detailed plan, conducting repeated tests of different systems and executing the plan without any deviation, according to its Project Director P. Veeramuthuvel.

“Nothing was left to luck (in the success of the mission), but proper planning and execution without deviation made it possible,” he said while addressing school students on the occasion of 60th session of “Coffee with Collector” programme here on Saturday.

Detailing the different tests and stimulations conducted before the launch, he said the team was not perturbed even by the failure of Russia’s Luna 25, Lunar Lander Mission days before Chandrayaan-3 was launched. “We knew what we were going to do,” he said.

All the systems -- propulson, navigation, guidance, mechanism and structure -- were thoroughly evaluated during its 42-day space journey and the team had a good hold on the entire systems that led to a textbook landing at the exact location planned.

The team also had a back-up plan for alternative site for landing, but succeeded as per the original plan, Mr. Veeramuthuvel said. The semi-autonomous way of handling the rover kept the team on its toes 24X7 for 14 days as the roverfaced threat from shadow of the lander, craters and boulders on moon surface. But, Chandrayaan-3 achieved a record of moving the rover for 100 metres in 14 days as against the movement of 50 metres achieved by the Chinese rover in a span of six months.

Despite all the risk involved, the team also attempted a hop on experiment with the rover which was not planned originally. Within 24 hours the new software was developed for the unplanned experiment and it was successfully done. This experiment would help in the future sample return mission of Chandrayaan, he added.

Mr. Veeramuthuvel advised the students to believe in achieving greater things in life. “Put in the required effort and learn to take risk to achieve greater heights. Or else, we will remain stagnant,” he said.

During an interaction with students, he answered to plethora of questions on Chandrayaan-3, space science, ISRO’s future missions their objectives and opportunities for students.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, lauded Mr. Veeramuthvel whose unrelenting pursuit of his goal helped him rise to the top post in Indian space science from being a student of a Government school. “His life is an example that socio-economic conditions were not a hurdle for the students to realise their dreams,” he said.

The Collector said that lack of awareness about the opportunities among students had failed them to achieve greater heights.