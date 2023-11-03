Proper planning, better execution ensured incident-free Thevar jayanthi

November 03, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Madurai

Guru puja of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar passed off incident-free in Madurai city on Monday. The city did not see any major traffic congestion or unruly bike riders frightening the road users, thanks to the ground work by Madurai city police even beyond their boundaries days before the event.

Continuing with the past experience, all the roads leading to Goripalayam junction, where the tall bronze statue of the freedom fighter attracts thousands of people from far and near, were kept out of bounds for all vehicles, except for the four-wheelers carrying people who go there to pay respect to the leader. This diversion of other vehicles helped free flow of vehicular traffic in the city.

Similarly, among those who proceed to garland the statue, the motorbike riders were not allowed to the junction.

This was primarily done to prevent bikers from making adventurous stunts like wheeling and rash-riding around the statue.

“This year, we made it clear to groups of people coming to Goripalayam junction from adjoining villages of the city. Our police officers went to some 18 villages outside the city to sensitise them to the ban on motorbikes,” Commissioner of Police, J. Loganathan said. Along with local police officers, the city police warned them about stringent action for those who violate the regulation.

“When our officers explained to them about the trouble created by youngsters, the villagers understood and cooperated with us,” the Commissioner said.

With the bikers not allowed, half the problem was solved as their rash-riding could invite wordy quarrels with others on the road, he said.

Similarly, the police officers went to every college and highlighted this issue. “We told the students not to come to adverse notice of the police which will result in registration of cases and end up in ruing their career,” he added.

Besides, the police had set up checkposts on all 16 roads leading to the city to prevent troublemongers. Similarly, all the roads leading to Goripalayam too had police picketing some 250 metres ahead to stop two-wheelers.

Similarly, the bands being played with each of the procession of milkpots and sprouts were also restricted outside the junction. Allowing drum beat in the junction attracted larger crowd and often sent them frenzy in the past and this was avoided by the city police.

Police personnel were deployed for each and every milkpot, sprout pot procession. Similarly, the annadanams and distribution of notebooks on the day held at different parts of the city were conducted within the stipulated time.

Separate entries to the statue were provided for the women carrying those pots and also for VIPs. Police also did not allow the crowd to swell in the junction.

With some 2,000 policemen deployed in the city, proper planning and execution ensured the day passing off peacefully much to relief of everyone, including the police.