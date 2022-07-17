Promotional events of 44th Chess Olympiad in full swing in Madurai

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon take part in the cycle rally held as part of 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad promotions in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon on Sunday morning took part in a cycle rally held ahead of the torch-relay of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 bound to reach Madurai on July 25.

Along with public participation, the rally which started from the MGR Sports Stadium on Race Course Road, passed through Vandiyur Teppakulam and reached Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple, spanning a total distance of 11 km, stated a press release.

Prior to this, the Collector flagged off a mini marathon taken out by students of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu hostel in Madurai from the stadium which passed via the Corporation Office and concluded at Gandhi Memorial Museum. The participants held placards of ‘Thambi’, the official mascot, ‘Namma Chess, Madurai Mass’, exclusive slogan for the city etc.

The torch, arriving at Madurai July 25, would be received by J. Deepan Chakravarthy, a chess Grandmaster of Madurai.

In view of this, Mr Chakravarthy played a 30-board simultaneous exhibition at Vishal de Mall in the city to promote the 44th edition of the international event.

Flash mobs were performed at Goripalayam junction and on the mall premises to spread awareness among the public.

Additional Collector (Development) S. Saravanan, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel, senior police officers and others were present.