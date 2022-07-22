Promotional event for 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad held

Children taking part in a promotional event for Chess Olympiad at Tirumalai Nayak Palace in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

July 22, 2022 20:33 IST

Tiny tots dressed in black and white as chess coins participated in a promotional event for the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad held at Tirumalai Nayak Palace here on Friday.

MLA Madurai South M. Boominathan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others were present.

Grandmaster Magesh Chandran Panchanathan and Women FIDE Master Anuprita Patil also graced the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sekhar said that it is a great honour that Madurai is one of the cities through which the official torch relay would pass through. The international event would be held between July 28 and August 10 in Mamallapuram near Chennai, he added.

The children sported caps in black and white with the exclusive slogan 'Namma Chess Madurai Mass' while a few wore paper crowns resembling chess coins. They formed a chess board on the premises before performing a dance.

“Around 450 pre-school children took part in the event,” said Nithya, president, Madurai Playschool Association. Children also dressed up as great leaders such as Vivekananda, Bharathiyar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Subash Chandra Bose.

A selfie corner with a banner with the official mascot attracted many people at the event.

Mr Panchanathan told The Hindu that it feels surreal to witness such vigour over chess for the first time. “Because, ever since I began playing chess when I was seven years old, only cricket has been celebrated this way,” he said. He said that he hoped that the enthusiasm towards the sport would only grow after the international event.

In view of Tamil Nadu hosting the international event for the first time, S. Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, handed over a donation of ₹2 lakh towards the Chess Olympiad fund to the Collector.